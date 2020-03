The Tree Camera is an MP3 player that's made out of wood and cute to boot. It has a 256MB memory, plays MP3s, WMAs and OGGs and plugs into the USB port of your PC.

Available in pink, blue and natural, it costs just $43 and is would be the perfect gadget for kids as it's cheap and its wooden casing surely makes it a lot more resilient than your average MP3 player.

