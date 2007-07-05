Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Trascend 32GB ExpressCard Ready to Boost and Travel Back in Time

trascend.pngTrascend has just upgraded to 32GB their Solid State Drive for ExpressCard/34 slots. It will accelerate your laptop PC using Vista's Ready Boost, but it's also compatible with Linux and Mac OS X, which will be specially useful once Leopard comes out. Why Leopard and technical specs after the jump.Why Leopard? Because this will be great for Macbook Pro users looking for a Time Machine drive on the go, rather than depend on external storage. $509 will get you peace of mind and, as a bonus, a ExpressCard to USB adapter.

transcend_02.jpg

Technical specs
- RoHS compliant product - Fully compatible with ExpressCardâ„¢ standards and USB 2.0 specification - Non-volatile Flash Memory for outstanding data retention - Built-in ECC (Error Correction Code) functionality and wear-leveling algorithm that ensures highly reliable data transfer - Compatible with Windows Vista and supports ReadyBoost function - Low power consumption - Bundled with an ExpressCard to USB adapter

Trascend 32GB SSD Express Card/34 [Trascend USA]

