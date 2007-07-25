Transforming Dos Caras Jacket Becomes Shoulder Bag

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

doscaras.jpg Transformers fever is all but dead now, but that doesn't mean that the ladies can't get in on the something-becoming-something-else action. The Dos Caras jacket functions fine as a jacket, but when removed, can twist and turn and reconvene into a shoulder bag. Definitely cool, but kind of unfortunate that you have to pick one or the other. What will you do if you're both cold and need to carry a bunch of things? [Alice Kaiserswerth via Designspotter via Treehugger]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

