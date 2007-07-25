Transforming Dos Caras Jacket Becomes Shoulder Bag

Transformers fever is all but dead now, but that doesn't mean that the ladies can't get in on the something-becoming-something-else action. The Dos Caras jacket functions fine as a jacket, but when removed, can twist and turn and reconvene into a shoulder bag. Definitely cool, but kind of unfortunate that you have to pick one or the other. What will you do if you're both cold and need to carry a bunch of things? [Alice Kaiserswerth via Designspotter via Treehugger]