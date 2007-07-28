Still no relief to your Transformers fever? Then how about this Transformers PlayStation controller, part of the "real gear" line of T-former toys that are set to come out next month. We showed you a couple of these before, but other entries in the line are watches, digital cameras, and Bluetooth headsets. We just hope all of them have their Transformers affiliation symbols in their crotch, because that's totally the first place we look when we check out robots. [Kotaku]