Did you like the Transformers movie? If you weren't a total nerd wet blanket then you saw it for what it was: a fun as hell summer blockbuster. If you also have a whole boatload of money sitting around, maybe you'll be interested in buying the Allspark Cube prop used in the movie. It's on eBay now, and as of this writing is sitting pretty at $41,100. Apparently Michael Bay is trying to recoup some of the money he spent making the movie, so as long as he's able to sell this and about 100,000 more props for similar prices, they might just break even without even needing all those box office dollars. [eBay]
Transformers Allspark Cube Plot Device Now Available on Ebay
