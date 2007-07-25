If a 400-square-foot apartment sounds big to you, you may be interested in this space-saving Doc XL sofa that can transform into a bunk bed in a flash. Pull up a certain area of the sofa and thar she blows—your sofa is suddenly a pair of bunk beds, complete with a ladder that helps you climb up on top. On the next page, check out a gallery of this transformer sofa in action. [Furniture Fashion, via Bonbon Trading]
Transformer Sofa Magically Morphs into Bunk Bed
