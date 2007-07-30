Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Transformer Rings Make You Feel Cool, Look Stupid

Final%3A29%20Transformer.jpgIf you have problems displaying just how much you love the Transformers then get yourself one of these rings. Two types will be made—Destron or Cybertron varieties—and they are strictly limited edition with only 50 being made each. At $185, the money is a small asking price to pay to show your true robot emotions.

All you have to do now is take off any worthless rings you are wearing, (wedding rings etc), and pledge your true allegiance where it matters. Be warned you shall have to repress your excitement; pre-orders are being accepted now, but shipment should not be before next month. To contain yourself in the meantime you could host a Transformer themed party, or have a wet dream about Optimus Prime. The guilty feelings following the second experience would have me advise the first suggestion. Not that I've experienced either, of course. [Product Page via Uber Review]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles