Trail Tune Carabiner Radio Clips on Just About Anywhere

Climbers and hikers amongst you will be interested in this carabiner-shaped AM-FM radio from Trail Tune. It's water-resistant and you can attach it to just about anything

Battery time (two AAAs, please) is 15 hours and you can preset 20 FM and 10 AM stations. It self-activates sleep mode and can remember the last station you tuned into. All that for $50. [Uber-Review]