Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

TPG close to launch on 'naked' DSL

naked-dsl.jpgWe heard new plans from Virgin last week for their HSDPA-based phone + broadband boxes, and TPG also threw down some good news for the "I don't want no stinkin' landline" brigade. Over on the Whirlpool forums, a TPG rep announced they want to introduce two naked DSL plans. Lovely naked ladies not included, except here now and then when we get the lamest excuses - next time we'll run a guy with ripped abs, okay?

From the forum:

TPG would like to introduce ADSL2+ ULL plans.

ULL Plan includes data line and customers donâ€™t have to subscribe Telstra copper line.

ADSL2+ All in One Basic | 25GB* (18 Peak+ 7 Off Peak) | $59.99 ADSL2+ All in One Super | 150GB* (35 Peak+ 115 Off Peak) | $79.99

*Speeds will be shaped to 64k/64k when download quota is reached.

Your opinion would be greatly appreciated.

Needless to say opinion is being shared. All I can say is I'm moving house very soon and I hope this goes live before I'm in need of a new hook up. -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles