Our mutant half-brothers over at Kotaku have posted a follow-up to yesterday's Walmart ad, potentially reaffirming the Xbox 360 price drop to $350.

This time, it's a Toys R Us ad, showing the Xbox 360 for the same $350 price under the price reduction euphemism of "price break." This ad says August 12th, the other said August 8th, we say the price drop is looking more legit by the moment. [kotaku]