Preparing your children to be cubicle drones is no easy task, but this $9.99 key card alarm system should give them a leg up over the other kids on the block. The Toy key alarm system comes with two identical key cards and a door mounting system. If the door is opened without first inserting the card, an annoying klaxon sounds. You can also set it to silent mode as well, which just quietly records the last four times when your security was breached. Either way, it's a convenient way to know whether anyone's been in your "me" space when you weren't looking. [ThinkGeek - Thanks Brian!]
Toy Keycard System Teaches Kids Not to Touch Daddy's Stuff
