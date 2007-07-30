iPod-compatible boombox bags are two-a-penny these days, but Fred Flare's tote is less hideous than a lot of the current speaker-bag combos that are around at the moment. Paying hommage to the vinyl 'n' crappy plastic turntable age, (no doubt you get an authentic tinny sound from the speakers) the bag runs on four AA batteries, and is compatible with MP3 players and mobiles. The only drawback is that, at just 12 inches wide, you'd be hard pressed to fit all your beach gear into it without a serious tussle. [Fred Flare via 7Gadgets]
Tote Boom Bag is iPod-Friendly, Too Small for the Beach
