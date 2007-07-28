Hot on the heels of the wireless USB devices that hit this week is this ultra wide band port replicator dock for its slim R400. It has two USB ports on the front, two on the back, minijack audio out, Ethernet, and a DVI output. It uses UWB to hit 400mbits across all those ports. It's $500, and again, only compatible with the Toshiba R400 laptop. [Gadgetress]
Toshiba's UWB Wireless Laptop Dock
