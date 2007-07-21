Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Toshiba Portege R500 Ultra-Portable Notebook Gets HSDPA, FCC Clearance

Toshiba1.jpg That super light 2.4-pound Toshiba Portege ultra-portable (previous version here) has gotten a little upgrade in the form of 3.5G HSDPA connectivity. That's right, you'll soon be able to take this laptop out anywhere and still be able to get online and upload your own YTMNDs, thanks to the GSM, GPRS, EGPRS, WCDMA and WCDMA+HSDPA support. The good news is, the laptop's already cleared the FCC, so you may get it sooner than you think (if you think that it's coming out in Q4 2007). Full specs after the jump.

* Intel Core 2 Duo U7600 1.20 GHz CPU * 1024 - 2048 MB PC2-5300 DDR2 SDRAM * 12.1â€³ WXGA 1280Ã—800px Display * Intel GMA950 * 120 GB 5400 rpm SATA HDD or * 32GB or 64 GB SSD drives * DVD Super multi (+/-R) drive * Intel Wi-Fi a/g/n * Bluetooth 2.0 EDR * Wireless 3.5G GSM, GPRS, EGPRS, WCDMA, WCDMA+HSDPA module

[PC Joint]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles