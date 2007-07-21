Toshiba Portege R500 Ultra-Portable Notebook Gets HSDPA, FCC Clearance

That super light 2.4-pound Toshiba Portege ultra-portable (previous version here) has gotten a little upgrade in the form of 3.5G HSDPA connectivity. That's right, you'll soon be able to take this laptop out anywhere and still be able to get online and upload your own YTMNDs, thanks to the GSM, GPRS, EGPRS, WCDMA and WCDMA+HSDPA support. The good news is, the laptop's already cleared the FCC, so you may get it sooner than you think (if you think that it's coming out in Q4 2007). Full specs after the jump.

* Intel Core 2 Duo U7600 1.20 GHz CPU * 1024 - 2048 MB PC2-5300 DDR2 SDRAM * 12.1â€³ WXGA 1280Ã—800px Display * Intel GMA950 * 120 GB 5400 rpm SATA HDD or * 32GB or 64 GB SSD drives * DVD Super multi (+/-R) drive * Intel Wi-Fi a/g/n * Bluetooth 2.0 EDR * Wireless 3.5G GSM, GPRS, EGPRS, WCDMA, WCDMA+HSDPA module

[PC Joint]