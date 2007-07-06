Toshiba Portege High-Resolution Windows Mobile 6 Smartphone Unboxed

We've seen the Toshiba G900 Windows Mobile 6 smartphone work its way past the FCC already, but Matt from Tracy and Matt have an unboxing of the 800x400-enabled touchscreen phone up now. They compare it to similar HTC phones and Samsung WM phones and pretty much come out with the conclusion that this is gigantic. We wish they'd fire up the screen so we can see what that huge resolution looks like, but that'll be in the next video. Hopefully.

Toshiba PortÃ©gÃ© G900 unboxed and compared [Tracy and Matt]