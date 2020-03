You saw the unboxing video of the Toshiba G900 yesterday, but Matt from Tracy and Matt have a video of the screen up today. It's hard to tell from the video (screens are here), but that 800x480 is really huge. And in a device only slightly bigger than other slide-out-keyboard Windows Mobile smartphones, this seems like the Peter North of WM screens. But slightly less wet.

Toshiba Portégé G900 display video [Tracy and Matt]