Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Toshiba Gigabeat U103 Ships in 24 Colors

gigabeat_colors.jpg The Toshiba Gigabeat U103 takes the idea of colorful digital media players to an unprecedented level, splashing on enough colors to populate a good-sized crayon box. The $114 player that's now available in Japan is now offered in 24 different colors, which is certainly some kind of record. Besides all that cheery colorplay, what else is new with this latest Toshiba player? Not much. In fact, it's just about exactly the same as its predecessor, the Gigabeat U102 released a couple of months ago, with 1GB of onboard memory, a too-small 1.1-inch OLED display, the same files supported and FM radio playback. We'd rather wait around for the upcoming Toshiba Gigabeat MET401 with its Wi-Fi connectivity, but then that'll cost a whole lot more than $114 and might even be called a Zune.

That said, let's hope Toshiba can smack a bit of this color sense into its bosom buddy Microsoft when it's time to gin up the next color scheme for the Zune. [Newlaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles