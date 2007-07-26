Toshiba, Fujitsu, NEC are 32nm SuperTeam!

In order to keep up with the competition, Toshiba, Fujitsu and NEC have announced a partnership to develop 32nm chips. Starting in 2010, they hope to have a joint operating plant to develop high powered chips for televisions and various home electronics. Wow, these three companies sound like one hell of a superteam, until you check out the other superteam...

Samsung Electronics Co., IBM, Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd., Infineon Technologies and Freescale Semiconductor signed a blood pact back in May to develop similar 32nm technology. This situation is the comic book equivalent of Batman and Robin high-fiving after putting out a fire, only to find out Superman, Flash and Green Lantern have destroyed the giant robot who started it in the first place. [reuters]