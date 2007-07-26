Toshiba, Fujitsu, NEC are 32nm SuperTeam!

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

batman158-thumb.jpg In order to keep up with the competition, Toshiba, Fujitsu and NEC have announced a partnership to develop 32nm chips. Starting in 2010, they hope to have a joint operating plant to develop high powered chips for televisions and various home electronics. Wow, these three companies sound like one hell of a superteam, until you check out the other superteam...

Samsung Electronics Co., IBM, Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd., Infineon Technologies and Freescale Semiconductor signed a blood pact back in May to develop similar 32nm technology. This situation is the comic book equivalent of Batman and Robin high-fiving after putting out a fire, only to find out Superman, Flash and Green Lantern have destroyed the giant robot who started it in the first place. [reuters]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

