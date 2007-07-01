Top Five iPhone Apps of the Moment

Here are the top five most useful iPhone apps we've come across so far.

• iPhone AIM Chat: No iChat? Use Web-based iChat. AIM only. • The Gas finder app and OneTrip shopping list: Save money and time • Digg: An interface to browse digg. Great until Digg makes an iPhone-friendly version of their site. • Chess: No games on the iPhone means this bandwidth light app will occupy you on the bus, plus make you look like a pseud-intellectual if you play this instead of Bejewelled. • LivePhone: Look up Xbox Live profiles. Great for gamerscore nerds like us. Ok, me.