Top Five iPhone Apps of the Moment

iPhone AIM Chat: No iChat? Use Web-based iChat. AIM only. • The Gas finder app and OneTrip shopping list: Save money and time • Digg: An interface to browse digg. Great until Digg makes an iPhone-friendly version of their site. • Chess: No games on the iPhone means this bandwidth light app will occupy you on the bus, plus make you look like a pseud-intellectual if you play this instead of Bejewelled. • LivePhone: Look up Xbox Live profiles. Great for gamerscore nerds like us. Ok, me.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

