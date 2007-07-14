Tongue Nub Isn't Going to Replace Toothbrushes Anytime Soon

Toothbrushes, they just need updating. Right? Well, according to yet another delusional contestant on American Inventor, a better solution would be a little nub you stick on the tip of your tongue. You then use your tongue to get your teeth clean, hoping it doesn't come off and get lodged in your throat, giving you a really embarrassing obituary. It's sure to turn the whole dental care industry on its head! [American Inventor]