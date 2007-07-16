Toaster and Bento Box PCs Make Working Lunches Easier

Those wizards from the T-Zone PC DIY Shop in Japan have been showing off two of their latest PC mods. One has been built in a toaster, the other in a lunch box. The original idea was to have the liquid crystal display popping up from the toaster, but they were unable to manage it. Nevertheless, we can't complain about the results.

The toaster uses a C 3600 MHz on-board Mini-ITX motherboard and 2.5-inch HDD, while the bento box, which took just ten hours to make, was fitted with an identically-sized HDD and a Nano-ITX motherboard. All it needs now is some food USB sticks from Solid Alliance.

[Impress through Google Translate]