Tivoli is offering a limited edition version of their Model One from Scandanavian glass artist Per B. Sundber. Surrounded in hand-crafted crystal, only 30 models will be sold at $4,200 a pop (about $4,100 of that is for the decoration). Oh, and we don't expect you to buy it. We're simply offering further evidence as to why people generally stick fruit, flowers and candles in their crystal. [tivoli via technabob]
Tivoli Model One (Thankfully) Limited Edition
