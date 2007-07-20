Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Tivoli Model One (Thankfully) Limited Edition

perb-tivoli-800wtmk.jpgTivoli is offering a limited edition version of their Model One from Scandanavian glass artist Per B. Sundber. Surrounded in hand-crafted crystal, only 30 models will be sold at $4,200 a pop (about $4,100 of that is for the decoration). Oh, and we don't expect you to buy it. We're simply offering further evidence as to why people generally stick fruit, flowers and candles in their crystal. [tivoli via technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles