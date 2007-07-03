There are a few details about the iPhone that haven't quite been mentioned yet, so we thought we'd offer a snippet or two, starting with this little feature for nap-takers: a countdown alarm. At the end of the count, choose one of those hokey iPhone ring tones to wake you up. It's going to be even better when we can choose our own ring tones.
Tired of iPhone? Use it for Napping
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.