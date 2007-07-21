Tiger Paw Screen Cleaner Cellphone Strap

Rather than have a cellphone strap that looks cute and does nothing, this Tiger Paw cellphone strap actually lets you clean your screen—albeit a small cellphone screen. Just put the tiger (or sheep) paw on your finger and start wiping away. The strap clings conveniently to your phone, and also comes with a tail for some reason. This is the greatest cellphone strap ever. [Strapya via Plastic Bamboo]