Rather than have a cellphone strap that looks cute and does nothing, this Tiger Paw cellphone strap actually lets you clean your screen—albeit a small cellphone screen. Just put the tiger (or sheep) paw on your finger and start wiping away. The strap clings conveniently to your phone, and also comes with a tail for some reason. This is the greatest cellphone strap ever. [Strapya via Plastic Bamboo]
Tiger Paw Screen Cleaner Cellphone Strap
