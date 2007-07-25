Third Party iPhone Battery Replacement For $25-$65

Worrisome iPhone users, are you dreading the day when your battery inevitably fails and sticks you with an $85.95 bill after you send it in to Apple to have it replaced? If you're not afraid to try something new, you can start saving a little less each month because ipodjuice.com is hocking a replacement battery for $45 ($65 after shipping). But will you get what you pay for?The technicians at ipodjuice seem to think so. They're so proud of their 1400 mAh lithium-ion product (in 4Gb and 8Gb iPhone flavors) that they're backing it up with a ten year guarantee from the date of installation. If you think you're up to the task, they'll even send you the battery for $25 and let you tinker with the installation process on your own. Though you're probably years away from needing a replacement battery (knock on wood), developments like this could bode well for your eventual out-of-pocket expenses when the time does roll around. [iPhone Battery Replacement via Technabob]