Today is the 15th anniversary of the Thinkpad, and the first model was the the IBM 2521, a pen operated tablet that shipped on July 19th 1992. Reg Hardware, who researched this history, says it had a 20MHz 386SX proc, 4-8MB of memory, a 10-inch 640 x 480 monochrome screen, and a 2.4Kbps modem. OMG, this article is making me feel so old. [Reg Hardware via JKOnTheRun]
Thinkpad's 15th Anniversary Today
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.