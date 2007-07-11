This is Peter Moore making the world debut announcement of the Halo 3 Xbox 360. Note the silence. Listen for the laughter. Groan as Moore tries to save it with an ill-timed "thank you". This Halo 3 Xbox 360 could have been revealed so much better, but instead it was just thrown out at the end of the presser to a crowdful of mehs.
The Worst Way to Launch a Console. Ever.
