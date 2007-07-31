Those Jersey residents really love their crane game. First there was the iPhone Crane Game where you had to throw down $5 per try, and now there's the Wii crane game, where you can get the chance to pick yourself up one Nintendo console for $2. We're not sure how many Wiis have been won in this gigantic Wii crane game, but now we know why we can't ever find one in stores. [Crave via Kotaku]
The Wii Crane Game
