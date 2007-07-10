The US Navy Wants in on BoatCars

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

navyboat.jpgIf you thought only Richard Branson and other well-off BoatCar enthusiasts were the only ones interested in being active on both land and sea, well, you'd be wrong. The Navy's eyeballing this as well. The Naval Surface Warfare Center is looking at high-speed amphibian (HSA) craft, like this BoatCar, to quickly go from land to sea to land and possibly some air too (if they get some kinda ramp going).

The Navy's requirements, however, are strict. They need to transport either two or three passengers or one driver and 500 pounds of cargo for small crafts, and 16 passengers or three drivers and 3500 pounds of cargo for the deluxe version. The same company that makes the Aquada, Gibbs, has won a contract to test their vehicles with the Defense Department. Whether we'll be seeing (or not seeing, if it's top secret) this on the water and on the beaches is still up in the air.

Half Car, Half Boat May Crack U.S. Military Market [Danger Room]

