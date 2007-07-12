Following up on the creepy Baby Hands Hands soap, here's the Grope On a Rope, a hand soap with an attached rope for the shower. You can actually buy it for $15, but really, somebody has to tell them that for serious shower groping the last thing you need is an extended hand. [Product page]
The Return of the Hands Hand Soap Still is Still Wrong for Other Reasons
