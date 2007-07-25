The original NES controller is incredibly iconic, which is why it lends itself so well to being hacked and modded in any number of ways. Today's entry in the NES controller mod-o-thon: the NES controller mouse. Sure, it doesn't look like it'd be comfortable to keep your hand on all day, but come on! It's an NES controller! How can you resist? [Product Page via Technabob]
The NES Controller Optical Mouse
