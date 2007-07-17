The Loopty-Loopy-Loopita Takes Seating One Step Further

There are worse places to sit than the Loopty-Loopy-Loopita. A fabulously ker-screwy concept in on-floor seating, it has been designed by a chap called Victor Aleman who probably got the idea when he dropped a large chunk of orange peel onto the floor and liked the way it fell.

The best bit about this, though, is that if you fit a bunch of them together then it looks like Scalextric for the posh. Made of a single piece of red oak and covered with high-density foam it will no doubt be off-the-scale expensive - but think of the Loopty-Love you could enjoy with the chicks.

