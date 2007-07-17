Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The Loopty-Loopy-Loopita Takes Seating One Step Further

loopita.JPG.jpgThere are worse places to sit than the Loopty-Loopy-Loopita. A fabulously ker-screwy concept in on-floor seating, it has been designed by a chap called Victor Aleman who probably got the idea when he dropped a large chunk of orange peel onto the floor and liked the way it fell.

The best bit about this, though, is that if you fit a bunch of them together then it looks like Scalextric for the posh. Made of a single piece of red oak and covered with high-density foam it will no doubt be off-the-scale expensive - but think of the Loopty-Love you could enjoy with the chicks.loopita3.jpg

[Yanko Design]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

