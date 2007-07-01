The iPhone Superfans, A Tribute

There are Apple fanboys—they run around with mommy and daddy's credit card, wear earbuds, occasionally write for Gizmodo and will defend touchscreen typing to the
death minor injury. Then there are the superfans—these Great Beings will go months without food or water, living off of the occasional sprays of Jobsonian phlegm that's carefully rationed between keynotes. This gallery is to them.
