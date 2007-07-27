Those you who didn't get an iPhone in our Eureka contest earlier this month can head down to Point Pleasant, NJ, and try your luck there. Instead of coming up with a cool invention, all you have to do is master the forbidden art of pulling crap out of a glass box with a crane. There are at least two arcade-style claw-grabber boxes with the iPhone as the "grand prize," but we all know how difficult it is to grab anything with those atrophied mitts. Even Bender couldn't do it with his own arm. [Joeygadget via ArcadeHeroes via Kotaku]
The iPhone Crane Game
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.