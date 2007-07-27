The iPhone Crane Game

Those you who didn't get an iPhone in our Eureka contest earlier this month can head down to Point Pleasant, NJ, and try your luck there. Instead of coming up with a cool invention, all you have to do is master the forbidden art of pulling crap out of a glass box with a crane. There are at least two arcade-style claw-grabber boxes with the iPhone as the "grand prize," but we all know how difficult it is to grab anything with those atrophied mitts. Even Bender couldn't do it with his own arm. [Joeygadget via ArcadeHeroes via Kotaku]