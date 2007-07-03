Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The iPhone Costs Apple $220 in Components

dollar-iphone.jpgHey, a guy's gotta make a buck, and it looks like Apple is a guy that's gotta make a lot of bucks. When technology analyst fir Portelligent dissected the iPhone, they determined the components of the 4GB model run $200, with the 8GB running just $20 more. But Portelligent admits that it's tough to price components with intentionally mysterious origins.

The touchscreen, for example, is estimated to be the most expensive component of the phone at $60. But there are no markings under the surface as to where the screen was manufactured, even though most people believe it was a German company named Balda. The microprocessor is clearly of Samsung origin, even though stamped firmly with the Apple symbol. So does Apple not want companies to know their suppliers, or for the public to know just how cheap their iPhone really is? Taking the iPhone Apart [via newlaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles