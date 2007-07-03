Toy company Takara Tomy — they make the Transformers toys here, and were ballsy enough to hire the only foreigner working as a toy designer in Japan — but they have dabbled in other things, most recently with the super-slick Plus Minus Zero brand of stylish accessories, all by design superstar Naoto Fukasawa. Now, they're heading into space with the Fuwarito lamp. The floating helium-filled LED lamps take the shape of the sun and the moon (they also do, huh, flying dolphins and jelly fish), each retailing for about 4000 yen (around US$33). Time to break out that Dark Side of the Moon album again, preferably in the latest digital format du jour. [Akihabara News]
The Fuwarito LED and Helium Moon Lamp
