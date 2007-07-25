The Fatty Speakers Made from Hemp are Smokin'

The Fatty is an awesome name for a set of speakers. Designed by Hard Truckers, the crew behind the Grateful Dead's Wall of Sound, both cones (they're 12" Tone Tubby Alnicos if you're interested) and cabinet are made of hemp, making The Fatty as friendly on the environment as it is on the eye and ear. Not so easy on the pocket, however, is the price...They start at $1,499.99. *Swoons*. For that, you get...

Two 12" Tone Tubby Alnico Hempcone Speakers Patented H1E Hempcone 8 ohms each (16 ohms available upon request) Copperclad Aluminum Edgewound Voice Coil Rated: 40 watts on Valve Amplification, 50 watts on Semiconductor Amps Cabinets come prewired at 4 ohms unless requested otherwise 32 oz Alnico Magnet (Ceramic Magnets also available) Alnico Speakers weigh 7.7 lbs each Full Tone Tubby specs available at www.tonetubby.com JBL E-120's with Hempcones are available

[Hard Truckers via Music Thing]