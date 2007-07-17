The Classiest DJ Setup

Most DJ setups consist of a park bench, some crates and a beat-up trash can. This Grand Master DJ setup? Much classier. Someone took a grand piano, added four subwoofers, some tweeters, and the standard fancy DJ controls to where the keys are supposed to be. Here are the full specs:
Dual Pioneer DVJ-X1 DVD Players, Edirol V-4 Video Mixer, 3 Marshal LCD Monitors, Allen and Heath Xone 92 Audio Mixer, Dual 15" Subwoofers, 18" Subwoofer, 12" Subwoofer, 3 Bullet Tweeters, AB 1100 Watt Power Amplifier.