Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The BEST Portable Chair

FullSize_large.jpgAbout five years ago, the foldout chair market exploded. And an arms race broke into full stride: Netted beer-holding technologies were developed, footrests sprung from nowhere and some...even learned to recline. Luckily, Slate reviewed a ton of fold-out beach chairs so you can own the BEST model at your next BBQ. And they were happy to report that the winner will only run you $39.99.

The Renetto Canopy Chair is reported as extremely portable, very comfortable and "spiffy," scoring 35/40 in their butts-on testing. The 16MM steel frame supports people up to 6'5" and 250lbs, and the chair features a canopy to block sun/rain/bird poopies. There you have it, scientific analysis at its best.

Product Page [via slate]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles