The BEST Portable Chair

About five years ago, the foldout chair market exploded. And an arms race broke into full stride: Netted beer-holding technologies were developed, footrests sprung from nowhere and some...even learned to recline. Luckily, Slate reviewed a ton of fold-out beach chairs so you can own the BEST model at your next BBQ. And they were happy to report that the winner will only run you $39.99.

The Renetto Canopy Chair is reported as extremely portable, very comfortable and "spiffy," scoring 35/40 in their butts-on testing. The 16MM steel frame supports people up to 6'5" and 250lbs, and the chair features a canopy to block sun/rain/bird poopies. There you have it, scientific analysis at its best.

Product Page [via slate]