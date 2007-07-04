Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

soundwave.jpgTransformers fever is in full effect, but with all the hype surrounding the new movie it's good to keep in mind that not all Transformers are as badass as Optimus Prime. In fact, there are a few robots in disguise that are downright useless. I mean, what good would transforming into a cassette deck do in the heat of battle? That's why we applaud the fine people at Cracked for coming up with a list of the 7 most useless Transformers ever.Seriously, a microscope? No wonder you didn't make the cut for the movie, Perceptor. And Repugnus, what the hell do you actually transform into? If it isn't clear, you probably aren't helping the Autobots out much. Click through to see the whole list, complete with justifications for each bot's inclusion.

The 7 Most Useless Transformers Ever [via Cracked]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

