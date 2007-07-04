Transformers fever is in full effect, but with all the hype surrounding the new movie it's good to keep in mind that not all Transformers are as badass as Optimus Prime. In fact, there are a few robots in disguise that are downright useless. I mean, what good would transforming into a cassette deck do in the heat of battle? That's why we applaud the fine people at Cracked for coming up with a list of the 7 most useless Transformers ever.Seriously, a microscope? No wonder you didn't make the cut for the movie, Perceptor. And Repugnus, what the hell do you actually transform into? If it isn't clear, you probably aren't helping the Autobots out much. Click through to see the whole list, complete with justifications for each bot's inclusion.

The 7 Most Useless Transformers Ever [via Cracked]