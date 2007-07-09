Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The $100 PS3 Pricedrop, in Three Acts

ps3_price_cut1.jpgWord of a potential $100 PS3 price reduction has turned from rumor into denial into confirmed-but-still-rumor. Luckily, our sister site Kotaku has been following the story closer than anyone else on the web, and here is the epic tale according to them:ACT I: JUICY RUMOR A Circuit City promotion flier leaks, showing the PS3 at $499 for the week of July 15th-21st.

ACT II: DENIAL Sony freaks, going on damage control and denying the rumors that the PS3 will ever be reduced in price (even though they admitted that gameplan just weeks before).

ACT III: ESSENTIALLY CONFIRMED (BUT STILL TECHNICALLY A RUMOR) A merchandising manager for a major retailer confesses to the price drop. Then, Kotaku's moles at both Best Buy and Circuit City check inventory listings. They both confirm the $499 price.

ACT IV to come...and it's called E3...and it's next week.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles