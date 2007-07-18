That's The Way I Light It

Like to mix it up a little? Live closer to the edge without sacrificing cred? The sleek and elegant Hurdle Lighting can stand both horizontally (hurdle-style) and vertically (old-skool-style), getting around obstructions to satisfy all your illumination needs. A sensor detects its positioning and operates the light accordingly.

The practical bugger looks pretty lightweight as well. Designed by Korea's Lee Suk Woo and Byeon DongJin, it received a Special Mention in the 2007 LighTouch Design Competition in Singapore.

[LighTouch via Popgadget]