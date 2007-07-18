That's The Way I Light It

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Hurdlelighting1.jpgLike to mix it up a little? Live closer to the edge without sacrificing cred? The sleek and elegant Hurdle Lighting can stand both horizontally (hurdle-style) and vertically (old-skool-style), getting around obstructions to satisfy all your illumination needs. A sensor detects its positioning and operates the light accordingly.

Hurdlelighting2.jpg The practical bugger looks pretty lightweight as well. Designed by Korea's Lee Suk Woo and Byeon DongJin, it received a Special Mention in the 2007 LighTouch Design Competition in Singapore. -Anna King

[LighTouch via Popgadget]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

