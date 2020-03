One-upping just about everyone else in the Wiimote storage game, Thanko's unit charges and holds two Wiimotes simultaneously. Not only that, there's nunchuck storage in the back, and Wii game disc storage in the middle (six discs only).

It also wouldn't be a Thanko product if it didn't draw power from USB, and luckily this does. How much would you pay for this? How about 4980 yen ($40). No? Us neither. [Thanko]