Thanko's combined their Dino-Lite USB Microscope with the USB Ear Scope to create one amazing microscoping ear pick. But that's not all it can do. The other three attachments let you suction your face, look at your teeth, or scope out your hair at sizes the human eye was not meant to see. And of course, it's USB. It wouldn't be Thanko if it wasn't.

Product Page [Thanko]