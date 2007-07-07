Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Thanko Spydisk Memory Card Pen

Spydisk04-1.jpgWhile memory card readers are a dime a dozen, they are only useful for those moments when you've forgotten your USB cord. The Thanko Spydisk, a memory card reader in a pen, may not be the most spycentric device in the world, but it will bring another function to tired card readers. Bundling a pen with a USB SD card reader, the Spydisk is so much more gentlemanly than poison darts or miniature cameras. But at nearly $50, we'd prefer something bundled to help us cheat at poker/roulette/bingo to help subsidize the inflated cost.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

