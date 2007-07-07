Thanko Spydisk Memory Card Pen

While memory card readers are a dime a dozen, they are only useful for those moments when you've forgotten your USB cord. The Thanko Spydisk, a memory card reader in a pen, may not be the most spycentric device in the world, but it will bring another function to tired card readers. Bundling a pen with a USB SD card reader, the Spydisk is so much more gentlemanly than poison darts or miniature cameras. But at nearly $50, we'd prefer something bundled to help us cheat at poker/roulette/bingo to help subsidize the inflated cost.

