What's going on here, Thanko? I thought we could count on you to make crazy USB Ear Microscopes and Ass Coolers? What's this about making an LCD arm mount and a fingerprint-protected USB drive? These things have no style! No pizazz! No THANKO! Get it together, guys. For the sake of all humanity.[USB Drive via LCD Arm]
Thanko Goes Nuts, Releases Two Products That Aren't Insane
