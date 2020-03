The Text-O-Possum is a Bluetooth laser-projected keyboard that's been...modded...into the back leg of an opossum. You know what they say: One man's trash is another artist's response to the lack of a technological utopia in the year 2007. Or something like that. The artist isn't actually selling the Text-O-Possum (despite a shopping link) but if you really want one, I'm sure we can...dig something up.

[Product Page via crave]