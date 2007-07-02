Teppan-Style Grill from Onfalos Brings Flower Power to the Yard

Alpina and Smartech Italia SpA are behind the Onfalos, a teppan-style grill for your garden. Made of stainless steel, the Onfalos grill is so hardcore you can even grill in a blizzard - if you want to, that is - and all you need is a 5kg gas cylinder.

The combustion chamber and chimney are hidden beneath the circular plate (apparently it's easy to clean if you're a slob like me) inside a cone-shaped structure, and there is a drain tray to collect the cooking liquids. The petals come in six colors - lilac, hot, white, mandarin, pearl gray and sun - which I guess are for resting the plates on when you're serving up. Oh, and did you know that Ã“nfalos means "belly button" in Greek? No, me neither.

