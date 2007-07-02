Teppan-Style Grill from Onfalos Brings Flower Power to the Yard

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Alpina and Smartech Italia SpA are behind the Onfalos, a teppan-style grill for your garden. Made of stainless steel, the Onfalos grill is so hardcore you can even grill in a blizzard - if you want to, that is - and all you need is a 5kg gas cylinder.

The combustion chamber and chimney are hidden beneath the circular plate (apparently it's easy to clean if you're a slob like me) inside a cone-shaped structure, and there is a drain tray to collect the cooking liquids. The petals come in six colors - lilac, hot, white, mandarin, pearl gray and sun - which I guess are for resting the plates on when you're serving up. Oh, and did you know that Ã“nfalos means "belly button" in Greek? No, me neither.onfalos-grills-2_48.jpg

Onfalos Grills - mobile outdoor teppan-style grilling [Appliancist via Born Rich]

