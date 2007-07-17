Tennis Balls Make Ballsy Benches

Dutch designer Tejo Remy must have decided to give up tennis and sit around all day instead, so he took all the tennis balls he could find and turned them into these benches, selling the idea to the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam. It's a prime example of what relaxed dope laws will do for the enlightenment of a culture. Come to think of it, tennis balls are fuzzy and cushy, so if you mount them to a steel frame like Tejo did here, these might just turn out to be comfy seats. Don't try this with baseballs. [inhabitat]