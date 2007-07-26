If you're lucky enough to head down to Comic-Con tomorrow, you'll get a chance to both see a special screening of 300 and enter in a giveaway to win your own 300-inspired Xbox 360. As you can see above, it's matte black—which probably means it's an Elite—and has Frank Miller-styled blood spatter and a profile of King Leonidas. Definitely a great limited edition console that you'll be happy to send in to Microsoft when it eventually gets the three red rings of death. THIS! IS! MICROSOFT! TECH! SUPPORT! HOW! MAY! I! HELP! YOU!
Ten 300 Xbox 360s Given Away at Comic-Con
